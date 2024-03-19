Vanessa Lachey’s Feet Hijack The Internet For All The Wrong Reasons

A video of Vanessa Lachey’s feet broke the internet Monday and Tuesday — and that’s a good thing because we never want to see this again.

The star posted a quick video to her TikTok account, showing her dressed in a hot pink blazer and mini skirt. Her hair was up in a messy ponytail and as the camera panned down to her feet, things took a turn. Lachay’s open-toed strappy sandals showed off her widely spaced toes. There were only 8 of her toes visible in the video, and they all hung well over the edge of her shoes. She later turned off the comments to this post, but that didn’t stop people from talking.

The camera started by taking some time to capture the “Love Is Blind” host’s entire look. It started with her hairstyle, then showed off her fancy outfit. The camera panned all the way down Lachey’s very long, lean, legs. Then everything changed.

Now, it’s impossible to unsee it.

Lachay’s toes branched well out of bounds and looked like they were trying to escape her. But that just explains the four toes on each foot that were visible. Where did the others go? How are they tucked in if these ones can’t stay in? The questions pile up.

The video shows her lips moving, so it seemed she was being filmed while relaying some sort of message, but the sound was muted, so the purpose of the video clip remains unclear.

Lachey appeared to be in an elevator at the time the video was taken and her toes seemed to be touching the elevator floor, rather than the shoe itself. (RELATED: Karrueche Tran Defends Creating Feet Pic Social Media Account After Backlash From Fans)

She captioned the video by writing, “2 hours of glam… Head to TOESSSS! 🤣”

“Glam” isn’t quite what social media thought of this look.