‘I’m Going To Kill You Bitch’: Argument Over Cats Ends With Man Allegedly Shooting Roommate 10 Times

Florida police arrested a man for allegedly shooting his roommate 10 times due to an argument about cats, FOX35 reported Tuesday.

The incident reportedly unfolded on March 8 at a home in Fort Myers when Glenn White, 59, allegedly shot his female roommate because “she got tired of having all the cats inside the residence and told White she was going to place them in the lanai,” according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office affidavit obtained by FOX35.

White reportedly allowed the victim to go into his room to get the cats before following her there, standing in the doorway and shooting her multiple times, FOX35 reported. (RELATED: Kentucky Man Allegedly Shoots Roommate For Eating Last Hot Pocket)

Florida man accused of shooting roommate 10 times during argument about cats https://t.co/8MWp73JgQQ — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) March 19, 2024

According to the affidavit, when the woman urged White to stop shooting her, he allegedly said, “I am going to kill you bitch,” and pointed the gun at the victim’s head while she begged him to call 911, the outlet reported.

Deputies said that when the victim succeeded in getting hold of her cellphone in the dining room, White allegedly slapped it out of her hand, according to FOX35. White then called 911 on his own phone, the outlet reported.

Sheriff’s deputies, responding to White’s 911 call, arrived at the home and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds on her body, FOX35 reported the affidavit saying.

According to the affidavit, police also found the man, later identified as White, inside the house, the outlet reported. The victim told deputies that White was the one who shot her, according to the outlet.

Police detained White while other deputies administered first-aid to the victim before transporting her to a local hospital, according to FOX35.

Deputies said that the woman sustained a total of 10 gunshot wounds – seven below the waist, two in the ribs and one on the finger, FOX35 reported.

White, who was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, is currently being held at the Lee County Jail on $25,000 bond while he awaits an April 8 court date.