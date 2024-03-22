‘I Got A Lecture’: Sharon Stone Recalls Studio Execs Rejecting Her Idea Of Empowered Barbie

Sharon Stone revealed Tuesday that she attempted to bring “Barbie” to the big screen during the 1990s in an interview on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s “Fly On The Wall” podcast.

Stone shared that she tried to make a “Barbie” movie in the 1990s. She first mentioned it on Instagram and talked more about it on Carvey and Spade’s podcast, “Fly On The Wall.” Her attempt came before Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie‘s “Barbie” movie.

“I went to the studio to try and make Barbie in the 1990s with a producer, a friend of mine, and I had the then-CEO of Mattel on our side. We got thrown out of the studio,” Stone recalled. “They were like, ‘Why would you take this American icon and wanna to destroy it? What is wrong with you?’ I got a lecture and an escort to the door.” (RELATED: Oliver Stone Backtracks On Criticisms Of ‘Barbie’)

Sharon Stone Details Her Failed ‘Barbie’ Movie Pitch, Says Studio Execs ‘Didn’t Think Barbie Should Be Powerful’ and Asked: ‘What Is Wrong With You?’ https://t.co/d6ekvBgRS4 — Variety (@Variety) March 21, 2024

When asked about her vision for the film, Stone shared her concept for the opening sequence. “We had it so the opening scene would be Barbie pulling up to Mattel in her Barbie car and secret service come out and their feet are as big as the car,” Stone said.

“They escort her into Mattel and everybody falls aside because she’s the most important member of Mattel. All the big people are chasing her around and kissing her ass because she’s the queen of Mattel and it’s about the power of being Barbie and what Barbie could do in the world because she’s so powerful. But they didn’t think Barbie should be powerful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera)

Stone first revealed she tried to make a “Barbie” movie in the 1990s January through responding to America Ferrara‘s speech on Instagram. “I was laughed out [of] the studio when I came [with] the Barbie idea in the ’90s [with] the support of the head of Barbie,” Stone wrote. “How far we’ve come. Thank you ladies for your courage and endurance.”