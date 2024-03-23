Cameron Diaz Announces Major Life News

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden took to Instagram to announce the birth of their son Friday.

The couple has announced the birth of their second child, a son named Cardinal. The Instagram post showed a picture that said, “A little bird whispered to me.”

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures — but he’s a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️,” the couple wrote in the Instagram post.

The unexpected news received warm reactions from relatives, including Benji’s brother, Joel Madden, who commented with “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and Pete Wentz, who shared his excitement with “✨✨✨.” Fans also commented on Diaz’s post to express support. (RELATED: Famous Actress Set To Join Forces With Keanu Reeves In Jonah Hill’s Comedic Project ‘Outcome’)

“Does he know his mother is an icon??? Congrats,” one user commented. “Wonderful news! Congratulations! It’s new and exciting at your house,” another fan commented.

The actress and Madden have another child, a daughter named Raddix, born on December 30, 2019, according to PEOPLE. Just like their recent announcement, the couple also announced the birth of their first child in an Instagram post. “Happy New Year from the Maddens,” Diaz shared in a post on her social media, as previously reported. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”