NHS Launches Probe After Two Members Allegedly Record Sex Video In Children’s Hospital

The National Health Service (NHS) launched an investigation after two members allegedly recorded a sex video in one of Scotland’s children’s hospitals, according to The Scottish Sun.

NHS officials confirmed Thursday that a probe would begin after fellow workers at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus brought forward claims that a non-medical staff member had posted a video to OnlyFans allegedly recording himself having sex with a male junior doctor, The Scottish Sun reported. (RELATED: Ex-Teacher Who Lost Job For Having OnlyFans Gets Fired From New Job For Having OnlyFans)

“We have launched an immediate investigation into these concerning allegations,” an NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokesperson told the outlet. “So far we have not established any evidence of inappropriate behaviour or conduct on our premises.”

Following the alleged post onto OnlyFans by the male non-medical staff member, who notably is also an amateur porn star, fellow hospital workers claimed that the two members recorded the video in the pediatric campus of the hospital. A source within the center told The Scottish Sun that people on the wards allegedly identified “the changing rooms” from the video, noticing that there had been “scrubs on the floor.”

“This has spread like wildfire around the hospital. The NHS needs to get to the bottom of this fast because the claims are horrendous. The last place any sexual encounters should happen is the paediatric unit of a hospital. It was already common knowledge that the non-clinical worker made sex videos and he was pretty open about that on his Facebook page,” the source told the outlet.

“What he does in his spare time is up to him, although some of the stuff was pretty extreme. But when the rumours about sex inside the hospital began swirling, the NHS had to act.”

Probe after ‘adult film star shot romp with junior doc in Scots kids hospital’ https://t.co/Fx5zvXJb1E pic.twitter.com/RC4ck2Xdvm — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) March 21, 2024

Videos of the non-medical staffer’s sex acts had reportedly been shared with coworkers last month after he had allegedly already been on X (formerly known as Twitter) under a fake name to share the video of him with other men, as well as posting to his own OnlyFans account where he charges £6.28 per clip, the outlet reported. Upon discovering that his videos had been allegedly recorded and shared, the non-medical staffer took to social media to call out the actions as a “criminal offence.”

“It has come to my attention that someone screen recorded/saved my sex tapes and is sharing them highly to multiple people including my place of work. Can I just remind everyone this is a criminal offence to be saving my videos without permission and sharing them. If all videos aren’t being deleted and stop being shared then I’m getting the police involved and you will be prosecuted. I deleted social media because I was embarrassed and ashamed but you know what, I’m not being made to feel like that anymore,” the non-medical staffer stated, according to The Scottish Sun.