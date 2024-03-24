Gina Bellman Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis

“Leverage” star Gina Bellman took to social media to reveal her own battle against cancer Saturday.

Inspired by Kate Middleton’s revelation about her cancer, “Leverage” actress Gina Bellman revealed her own fight with breast cancer. Bellman shared her experience and support on social media following the Princess of Wales’s announcement.

Catherine The Princess of Wales displayed such composure and grace today in her heartbreaking announcement. Hoping her treatment is successful and also for a kinder world. — Gina Bellman (@Ginabellman) March 22, 2024

She then followed the post to reveal her own struggle with her cancer diagnosis and admitted that she underwent breast cancer treatment last summer. (RELATED: ‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Shaves Head On Video Amid Cancer Battle)

I myself underwent treatment for Breast Cancer last summer. Until now- I didn’t have the courage to go publiic. 8 months on I’m back in stilettos and filming 14 hour days. For those undergoing treatment right now- there is light at the end of this tunnel ❤️‍🩹 — Gina Bellman (@Ginabellman) March 22, 2024

Following her announcement, fans immediately rallied behind the actress and flooded her with messages of support. She subsequently extended her gratitude to all for their overwhelming encouragement.

Thank you all for the ❤️ I do think the Leverage world is a little cocoon of kindness xx — Gina Bellman (@Ginabellman) March 24, 2024

Bellman, who plays the popular character Sophie Deveraux in “Leverage,” continues her role in the sequel “Leverage: Redemption.” The show is starting its third season on Prime Video, after first appearing on Freevee in 2021, according to Deadline.