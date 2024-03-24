Entertainment

Gina Bellman Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis

Breast Cancer Care London Fashion Show In Association With Comfort
Mariane Angela Contributor
“Leverage” star Gina Bellman took to social media to reveal her own battle against cancer Saturday.

Inspired by Kate Middleton’s revelation about her cancer, “Leverage” actress Gina Bellman revealed her own fight with breast cancer. Bellman shared her experience and support on social media following the Princess of Wales’s announcement.

She then followed the post to reveal her own struggle with her cancer diagnosis and admitted that she underwent breast cancer treatment last summer. (RELATED: ‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Shaves Head On Video Amid Cancer Battle)

Following her announcement, fans immediately rallied behind the actress and flooded her with messages of support. She subsequently extended her gratitude to all for their overwhelming encouragement.

Bellman, who plays the popular character Sophie Deveraux in “Leverage,” continues her role in the sequel “Leverage: Redemption.” The show is starting its third season on Prime Video, after first appearing on Freevee in 2021, according to Deadline.