Yikes! Muay Thai Fighter Plays Outright Mr. Potato Head With Opponent’s Face

My man put his nose on the ear slot!

In his most recent fight, Muay Thai fighter Shayan Heydari suffered a broken nose, but this wasn’t your average broken nose … this guy got it displaced in horrific fashion.

Taking on opponent Por Tor Thor Petchrungruang in a Sunday bout, Heydari ended up getting smashed in the face by an uppercut that completely had Petchrungruang looking like he was playing a game of some good ol’ fashioned Mr. Potato Head.

Oh yeah, it was that vicious, ladies and gentlemen. Just take his nose, for example, which was dramatically displaced. (RELATED: Muhammad Ali To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame)

“Free nose job for Shayan Heydari,” commented one fan, per talkSPORT.

“My eyes started watering just watching this,” another individual said.

“Wish I didn’t see that…with that being said I had to watch it over and over,” wrote a third fan.

WATCH:

PTT Petchrungruang with a free nose job for Shayan Heydari. 🤕#THAIFIGHT pic.twitter.com/xFItZna99N — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) March 24, 2024

Hot damn! Talk about a way to eliminate the competition! And quite frankly, it makes me want to watch Muay Thai.

Well, sort of.

I was recently on vacation in Tampa and actually had a conversation with my step-dad about something similar to this. You see clips like this all the time from the fighting world, and like most, it heightens my interest-level into whatever particular sport it is. But it’s like I told my step-dad … how long would that interest last without WWE-style storylines?

Say what you want about “wrestling is scripted,” but a fight is far more entertaining with some drama attached to it.