Bomb Squad, Secret Service Called After Manure Dumped At Jake Sullivan’s Home: REPORT

Bomb squad and Secret Service were called Monday after an unidentified individual dumped manure on the residence of White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan, Politico first reported.

The suspect threw the manure from a moving car, and quickly prompted action from the Secret Service and Washington, D.C., police, according to the outlet. The Secret Service, without confirming what was thrown, quickly responded with the DC police’s bomb squad to reports of a suspicious package near Sullivan’s home, according to the New York Post. By 8:30 a.m., they secured the area, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Bomb squad and Secret Service respond after manure tossed in front of top Biden aide’s home: report https://t.co/vVOSyRuAAf pic.twitter.com/IiHL0Auf4Y — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2024

“The Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team responded and declared the scene as safe,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the New York Post. “The incident is under investigation.” (RELATED: Top Biden Adviser Confirms Continued ‘Action’ Will Be Taken, Says US Isn’t Looking For ‘Wider War’ With Middle East)

In April 2023, a drunk person snuck into Sullivan’s house at night, the New York Post reported. Despite round-the-clock Secret Service, Sullivan himself had to tell the intruder to leave, according to the outlet.

Additionally, Sullivan’s home had been a focal point for protests last Christmas, according to the New York Post. Demonstrators, criticizing the administration’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, gathered outside his property and demanded a permanent ceasefire. The People’s Forum, a far-left group, has called Sullivan a “war criminal” during their protests.