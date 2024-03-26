Raptors’ Jontay Porter Being Investigated For Sports Gambling Irregularities: REPORT

Jontay Porter, a forward for the Toronto Raptors, is currently being investigated by the NBA after numerous episodes of sports gambling irregularities over multiple months, sources told ESPN on Monday.

According to the report, the investigation stems from prop bets that featured Porter during games dated from Jan. 26-March 20, sources said. The league is “looking into it,” an NBA spokesman told ESPN. (RELATED: NC State’s DJ Burns Owns Vending Machines As An Absolutely Brilliant Side Hustle, And I Want In)

Taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in a Jan. 26 contest, there was reportedly higher gambling interest than normal on Porter’s under props, which for the game were marked at 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, as well as 0.5 for made three-pointers.

In that game, Porter only played four minutes, leaving the contest with an apparent aggravation of an eye injury he sustained in a game just a few days earlier, the Raptors told ESPN. As a result, all the under prop bets reportedly hit.

90%+ of the audience probably didn’t know of Jontay Porter prior to this story. Now, he’s being investigated by the #NBA for multiple betting irregularities. @EvCoRadio @msmallmon with #USL on @ESPNRadio pic.twitter.com/9dtXBbUMhH — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) March 26, 2024

The following day, DraftKings Sportsbook said in their daily report that Porter’s three-pointer prop was the most money made out of any other NBA player prop bet made that night, ESPN reported. The same thing reportedly happened again in a March 20 game between the Raptors and Sacramento Kings, where this time Porter left the game with an illness.

At minimum, one other sportsbook in the United States made detection of unusual gambling on Porter’s player props, the outlet reported. According to ESPN’s sources in the betting industry, multiple sportsbook accounts attempted to put huge amounts of money on the player’s unders, around $10,000-$20,000 to be exact.