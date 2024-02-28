Entertainment

Renee Rapp Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted, Waking Up ‘In The Beverly Hilton With Blood On’ Her Clothes

Famous singer Renee Rapp opened up during a recent interview about being sexually assaulted, and explained that the lyrics of her new single, “Snow Angel,” were based on the horrifying experience.

Rapp spoke candidly about being the victim of sexual assault during a Hollywood Reporter interview published Wednesday.

“God knows what happened to me. And it happened two years ago,” she said of the incident. “I woke up on a bathroom stall, face up in The Beverly Hilton with blood on my pants. And had been left alone at that point for like seven hours.”

Reneé Rapp performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rapp admitted that she had a difficult time processing that she had been the victim of sexual assault, and wasn’t sure how to handle the situation.

“I still feel like I’m sorting through those feelings,” the “Sex Lives of College Girls” actress told the outlet. “I do understand that it was an incredibly traumatic experience that I don’t remember at all.”

“And it feels weird to talk about because I don’t remember it. I just recently started to be like, ‘Wait, the people that let this happen to me suck,'” Rapp added. “I recently was like, ‘I actually don’t want to follow this person on Instagram anymore because they left me at a club to get drugged.'”

Reneé Rapp attends the “Mean Girls” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The famous singer also described an awkward encounter with the guy she was dating at the time of the assault.

“I talked to the guy that I was seeing the day after, and I remember he was like, ‘Are you OK? What happened? I guess you went home. Hope you’re OK.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t go home. Don’t be dumb,'” Rapp told The Hollywood Reporter.

Reneé Rapp attends the Global Premiere of “Mean Girls” at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024, in New York, New York. Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images

Rapp, who co-starred in the recent reboot of “Mean Girls,” also told the interviewer that her upbringing didn’t fully prepare her to deal with the situation. (RELATED: REPORT: Brandi Glanville Accuses Andy Cohen Of Sexual Harassment)

Reneé Rapp attends TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok

“I think that if I was taught and spoken to about what assault is — obviously it’s really difficult to prevent that or prevent being abandoned by a group of friends at a hotel bar — [but] I would love to have had more emphasis on what assault was and how to handle it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Because in hindsight, I think the next day going to the hospital would’ve probably been [smart]. But I was just like, ‘Nope, I’m going to block it out. I think I went to a [recording] session the next day.'”