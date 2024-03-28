A True Legend: Jayson Tatum Says He Feels Bad When He Doesn’t Hit People’s Parlays

Jayson Tatum: A national treasure.

Over the last few years now, sports gambling has become a part of the mainstream and a norm in our culture, and professional athletes are taking notice to the change that it’s having in their realm — just ask Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. (RELATED: Steph Curry Openly Shows Frustration Towards Draymond Green, May Be The Beginning Of The End For The Modern Warriors)

Talking to the press Wednesday, Tatum made an admission that he hears fans during games and sees them on social media pleading with him to hit bets and parlays, and they also let him know whether or not he’s landed them their money.

“Fans yell s**t all the time, shoot one more three, get one more rebound, get 25 before the half is over,” said Tatum, according to SB Nation’s Noa Dalzell. “I guess I do feel bad when I don’t hit people’s parlays. I don’t want them to lose money, but I’m just out there trying to play the game.”

Jayson Tatum on sports betting in the NBA: “Fans yell shit all the time, shoot one more three, get one more rebound, get 25 before the half is over… I guess I do feel bad when I don’t hit people’s parlays. I dont want to them lose money.” pic.twitter.com/k6CHnL6CDF — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) March 27, 2024

Okay, so you guys know me … I’m a fan of the Miami Heat and it goes against my code to be positive with anything involving the Celtics, but I can’t lie. Jayson Tatum won me over with this one.

A man of the people! ONE OF US! ONE OF US!