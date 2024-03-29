Florida Elementary School Students Charged Over Alleged Handgun Transaction, Police Say

Two 10-year-old students in Florida were arrested and charged after reports that the elementary students had exchanged a handgun, according to Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.
Both elementary school students were arrested and charged for the exchange.
The student selling the handgun was charged with Sale/Purchase of a Firearm by a Minor, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Possession of a Firearm on School Property and Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams, while the other student was charged with Selling of a Firearm to a Minor, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Possession of a Firearm on School Property and Grand Theft of a Firearm, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.
The mother of the student who sold the gun is a Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. She is on Administrative Leave pending an Administrative Inquiry.
The Department of Juvenile Justice has custody of the two students at this time.