‘Gen V’ Actor Chance Perdomo Dies In Motorcycle Accident

Chance Perdomo, the British-American actor known for his performance in “Gen V,” succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident Friday, as confirmed by his representatives.

Perdomo died at 27 years old after a motorcycle incident. The news was relayed by Perdomo’s publicist in a statement to Variety.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved,” the publicist told Variety. “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

The exact location of Perdomo’s accident is still unclear, awaiting confirmation from the Los Angeles Police Department and the LA coroner’s office, Variety reported. (RELATED: Man Dies After Crashing Harley-Davidson During Test-Drive, Police Say)

Born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, Perdomo switched from law to acting, training in London with the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting. His performance in “Killed by My Debt” earned him a BAFTA nomination. Perdomo rose to fame with his portrayal of Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” His recent role as Andre Anderson in “The Boys” spinoff, “Gen V,” solidified his status as a rising star in the industry, the outlet stated.