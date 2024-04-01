Entertainment

Famous Young Actress Says She’d Choose Having Kids Over Her Career If Forced To Pick: ‘Probably More Important To Me’

Sphere Opening Night

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Famous actress Dakota Fanning said if she had to choose between her career and having children, she’d pick motherhood.

The 30-year-old “Ripley” star said she has been careful throughout her career to always leave enough space for herself to be able to pursue motherhood.

“Being an actor is a huge part of my identity. I don’t really know who I am without it. But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice,” Fanning said in a recent interview with Porter. “Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor. If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids.”

Fanning went on to describe to Porter the emotional connection she feels when thinking about starting a family of her own one day.

Despite seeing great success in her Hollywood career, that is a stronger force than her love for acting.

“I’m one of those people who has always felt that pull,” she told the outlet.

Fanning isn’t sure when she is going to be able to start a family, or what demands will be on her career at that time, she told Porter. The famous actress admitted she’s not even sure how much she will want to work, when she embarks on motherhood.

The actress told the outlet she is throwing herself into every opportunity now, to prepare for the possibility of stepping away in the future.

“I’m trying to push myself to keep saying yes to things that make me uncomfortable, to keep going to places for long periods of time that maybe I’m scared to do because — God willing — one day, it won’t be as easy,” she said, according to Porter.(RELATED: Lily Allen Says Her Children Ruined Her Career)

Fanning is best known for her roles in her roles in “Uptown Girls” and “The Twilight Saga.”