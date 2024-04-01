‘Can’t Do That Anymore’: Zach Edey Calls Out Tennessee’s Rick Barnes After Punching Purdue’s Ticket To Final Four

This is a moment I like to label #TheCallout.

Center Zach Edey and his Purdue Boilermakers took out the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite 8 to punch their tickets to the Final Four, and not only was it a magical moment for the Boilermakers faithful, but us as well — the final eight contest between Purdue and Tennessee had to be one of the best games of March Madness, easily.

Well, after the game, Zach Edey celebrated the fact that he helped lead head coach Matt Painter’s squad to the Final Four, but in the process of this, he also took advantage of the opportunity to take a swipe at Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes. (RELATED: Syracuse Legend Gerry McNamara Lands Siena Head Coaching Gig)

Speaking to the press, Edey claimed that Barnes went to a few of his practices while he was in high school, however, didn’t really give him the time of the day — now he’s making him pay for it.

“There are so many coaches that looked over me. Name a program, I can name a coach that looked over me. At Tennessee, Rick Barnes is a great coach, but he was in a bunch of our practices, looked over me. Has kind of been the story of my life. People have doubted me, people look past me. Can’t do that anymore,” said Edey.

Talk about sweet, sweet revenge … that’s gotta feel good for Edey.