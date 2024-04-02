Allergies Could Be Absolutely Horrendous In 2024 For One Reason, Experts Warn

Meteorologists reportedly forecast a heavy pollen season for 2023 starting in March, which could be “intense and prolonged” for most of the U.S.

AccuWeather meteorologists forecast that the 2024 pollen season will probably “incite a symphony of sneezes and sniffles” for allergy sufferers thanks to an early start to Spring.

“This year will start off much earlier than most years in the East,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert noted in the forecast. “We could look at things to be a full month ahead of normal with tree pollen and still ahead with when grass pollen starts.”

Allergy experts apparently track pollen counts in the U.S. by looking at the amount of tree, grass and weed pollen, which all prompt different types of reactions in humans and animals AccuWeather reported. “Tree is the first to come out,” Reppert reportedly continued. “Grass is during summer and weed pollen is the last we see in the late summer and fall.”

It’s Time For Your Annual Weather Outlook For 2024. Surprising No One, It Ain’t Great | @DailyCaller https://t.co/g3WxszPzkH — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) February 21, 2024

Despite still-high levels of cold weather and multiple wintery storms blustering into spring, AccuWeather argued tree and plants are budding early in 2024. From New Jersey to Colorado, pollen is reportedly emerging up to three weeks ahead of standard schedules.

Major cities like New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. Denver and Kansas City will deal with the premature pollen explosion as well as heightened levels compared to previous seasons, according to AccuWeather. The worst cities for allergies in 2024 include Wichita, KS, Virginia Beach, VA, Greenville, SC, Dallas, TX and Oklahoma City, OK, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America said in a report. (RELATED: Alerts Issued As Early April Storm Ramps Up Power)

“Warmer than historical average [conditions] in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast will make for a much quicker and more forceful start to the pollen season,” Reppert stated, AccuWeather reported. He seemingly ignored previous AccuWeather forecasts claiming this would be a La Nina year, which are traditionally colder-than-average.