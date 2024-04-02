Holy Crap! Sneak Peak At ‘Monkey Man’ Fight Scene Proves Dev Patel Is A Freaking Machine

Universal Pictures dropped a one-minute featurette Monday of the upcoming action movie “Monkey Man,” and it proves Dev Patel is a freaking machine.

Dev Patel is almost unrecognizable in the one-minute bar fight scene from his upcoming movie “Monkey Man” with Universal Pictures. Long gone are the days of lanky Bristolian dork Anwar in the hit series “Skins.” Patel is an absolute force to be reckoned with … and possibly the next cult classic superhero.

Cut with other scenes from the film, the scene follows Patel’s character as he unleashes absolute hell in a smoky bar. It’s no wonder he broke his hand filming the first scene in this flick!

Conor McGregor might be seriously annoyed that he wasn’t offered a role in “Monkey Man” and instead had to settle for fighting Jake Gyllenhaal in the new “Road House.” While Gyllenhaal and McGregor are definitely bigger than Patel physically, I feel like his speed, agility and the darkness behind his eyes would give him an edge over them both.

Patel actually stopped a real knife fight in Australia back in 2022. He was out with friends when they witnessed a violent altercation outside a convenience store. Thankfully Patel was able to jump into the fight, break it up with the help of his buddies and send everyone on their way. (RELATED: Award-Winning Actor Dev Patel Stops Knife Fight)

“Monkey Man” was set to be released back in 2022. But for whatever reason, it was held through 2023 and will now be released Friday. (RELATED: Apple’s Latest Mega TV Show ‘Shantaram’ Is Going To Totally Divide The Audience)

The story follows “one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systematically victimize the poor and powerless,” according to the full trailer description. It looks freaking epic — and the soundtrack is lit.