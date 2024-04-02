‘Yellowstone’ Mo Brings Plenty Appeals For Public Help In Finding Nephew

“Yellowstone” actor Mo Brings Plenty took to Instagram on Tuesday to ask for public help in finding his nephew who has mysteriously disappeared.

Mo, known for his role as Mo on the acclaimed Paramount Network series “Yellowstone”, shared a missing person poster of his 27-year-old nephew, Cole “Coco” Brings Plenty. The plea comes after Cole was last seen on Sunday in Kansas. Cole has been unreachable and was last spotted driving away from the Lawrence area in a white Ford Explorer.

“Cole missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him. Cole’s cell phone is currently off,” the poster shared by Mo on Instagram stated.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department has named Cole as a suspect in a domestic incident, with enough evidence to justify his arrest. Reports of a woman seeking help were received, but Cole had fled before officers could reach the scene. Surveillance video showed him leaving the city soon after the incident on Sunday, according to Lawrence Kansas Police Department.

(RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Say Who They ‘Want To Die’ In The Final Episodes. Do You Agree?) “This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided,” Lawrence Kansas Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Brings Plenty’s family has contacted officers, expressed concern, and reported him as a missing person.”

Known for his work in the “1923” series and appearances in shows like “Into the Wild Frontier” and “The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger,” Cole’s acting career is well-documented on his IMDB page.