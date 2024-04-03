Court Rejects Jonathan Majors’ Appeal, Actor Faces Sentencing

A New York judge reportedly rejected Jonathan Majors’ motion to appeal his guilty verdict, Wednesday.

The famous actor was previously found guilty of one count of assault, and one count of harassment, in relation to an incident with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, according to TMZ. Majors will now reportedly face sentencing in the coming days.

“Jonathan feels disappointed by the outcome of the motion, yet he upholds respect for the process. He continues to draw strength from his friends, fans, family, and dogs, harnessing his art and creativity,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry told TMZ.

“As he eagerly anticipates closing this chapter, he looks forward to redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art,” Chaudhry told TMZ

The actor’s legal team attempted to have the charges tossed out by arguing that they thought the counts he was convicted on were unfairly applied toward the trial’s close, according to the outlet.

The defense counsel argued the prosecution attempted to persuade the jury Majors assaulted Jabbari within an SUV on the night in question, TMZ reported. As the case progressed, Majors was reportedly found guilty based on what happened outside of the SUV. The conviction was based on Majors putting Jabbari back in the vehicle during their dispute, according to the outlet.

Majors’ team alleged that prosecutors changed their story and their approach when they realized they were unlikely to convince the jury an assault took place inside the vehicle, sources told TMZ. According to this allegation, the prosecutors reportedly shifted and told jurors to focus on the “reckless” assault they asserted transpired outside of the SUV they were traveling in at the time, the sources said. However, the judge rejected this appeal, according to the outlet (RELATED: Jonathan Majors Faces New Allegations From Ex In Civil Suit: REPORT)

Majors’ sentencing date has been set for April 8, according to TMZ. The famous actor reportedly faces the possibility of being sentenced to up to one year’s imprisonment.