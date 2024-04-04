Buffalo Bills, Who We All Thought Were Giving Up, Just Made A Super Solid Signing With La’el Collins

The Buffalo Bills, fresh off of trading away star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, just signed veteran offensive lineman La’el Collins to a one-year deal, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported in a Thursday tweet.

Collins, who spent the first six years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, spent last season starting 15 games at tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former LSU Tiger has spent time at guard and tackle and has the versatility to play either position.

I've always liked Collins' game. He's mean. Both literally, and as a football player. And after trading away Stefon Diggs in a move that seemed to indicate Buffalo was waving the white flag, the Bills are going to need a little bit of an edge next season.

A lot of people are saying their Super Bowl window is closed. Besides trading off Diggs, they also let his receiver room partner Gabriel Davis walk to the Jacksonville Jaguars and have also lost a number of other studs, including cornerback Tre’Davious White, who the team cut in March.

But, in my book, any team that has Josh Allen is a stud. He may not be quite as good as Mahomes, but JA17 has the arm talent and the “I can make anything happen” ability to keep you in the game no matter who you surround him with.

It’s yet to be seen where Collins will slide in. Despite the fact that he’s played left tackle in college, he profiles more as a right tackle or a guard at the NFL level. It’s even possible that he starts the season as a depth piece behind Buffalo’s well-established starters. Regardless, this is a move from general manager Brandon Beane that seems to indicate there’s still life in Buffalo, even if only a faint heartbeat.