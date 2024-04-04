Lawrence Jones Questions If Biden Can ‘Go To A Black Church’ After Easter Trans Proclamation

Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones wondered Thursday if President Joe Biden could appear at black churches after signing a controversial proclamation.

Biden signed a proclamation declaring March 31 “Transgender Day of Visibility” even though the date coincided with Easter Sunday, and later denied he signed the proclamation following criticism from Christians. Jones questioned how regular attendees at church would react to Biden appearing after signing the proclamation. (RELATED: ‘Shocking’: CNN Panelist Aghast Biden Doesn’t Have Wider Lead On Issue He Constantly Knocks Trump Over)

“When you have got the president with – I don’t know, the pro-trans message, whatever you want to call it on Easter Sunday, how are you going to go to a black church now after you did something like this when you just bashed the number one holiday for the believers there?” Jones asked co-host Ainsley Earhardt. “I don’t understand how any pastor can stand next to him in a traditional Christian church.”

WATCH:



Former President Donald Trump led Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, while tying Biden in Wisconsin, according to a poll from the Wall Street Journal conducted March 17-24. Biden’s support among black voters has dropped to 68% in a Wall Street Journal poll and also saw lower support among Hispanics and young voters, according to Business Insider.

Jones noted other issues played into Trump’s favor.

“Folks flourished under the Donald Trump economy,” Jones said. “Personality aside, people care about the money. The number two, and we done a lot of coverage on this, what is happening with the migrants.”

“American citizens – forget black America. American citizens don’t like outsiders being able to come into the country illegally and get benefits when they’re struggling, and I just think it’s a bad message,” Jones added. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Take My Vote For Granted’: Longtime-Dem Alan Dershowitz Expands On Why He Might Not Pull Lever For Biden)

Biden faces a difficult re-election campaign, as former President Donald Trump currently leads him by 0.7% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls for a head-to-head matchup. Trump’s lead grows to 1.9% when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included.

Trump held leads of 20% among voters in the swing states when it came to questions about who would be better at handling immigration, inflation, the economy and mental and physical fitness to be president, while trailing Biden by only one point on the issue of protecting democracy in the Wall Stret Journal poll. Trump also held substantial leads when voters were asked about who would be better at handling the Israeli-Hamas conflict and the war in Ukraine.

