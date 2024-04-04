Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Attempts To Prevent His Sex Assault Accusers From Accessing Images Of His Genitals

Taping of American Bandstands 50th...A Celebration

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Michael Jackson’s production company is attempting to stop Wade Robson and James Safechuck from unsealing the star’s police records, as they believe they are trying to access images of Jackson’s genitalia.

Robson and Safechuck accused Jackson of molesting them as children, and are suing Jackson’s corporations, alleging the staffers were responsible for knowingly turning a blind eye to the abuse, according to TMZ. As part of the lawsuit Jade subpoenaed the records from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney and the Los Angeles Police Department in 2024, but the court denied his request in 2018. The case has since been revived and permitted to move forward, through Robson and Safechuck’s respective cases against Jackson’s company, MJJ Productions, according to TMZ. Images of Jackson’s naked body are part of the file.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest, sending shockwaves sweeping across the world and tributes pouring in on June 26 for the tortured music icon revered as the “King of Pop.”  FRANCIS Sylvain/AFP via Getty Images

Jackson’s company has pushed back on the request, and are attempting to legally block Robson and Safechuck from accessing the deeply personal information located within the file, They believe Jackson has a right to privacy, even in death, and do not feel the request to crack open this file and access nude photos is pertinent to their current complaints, according to TMZ.

Pop megastar Michael Jackson announced Thursday he will play a series of comeback concerts in London. CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Jackson walks into the Santa Maria Superior Court on the fifth day of his child molestation trial March 7, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

“Plaintiffs’ attempt to obtain this sensitive, private, and irrelevant information over this Court’s prior order to quash is particularly egregious,” Jackson’s company said in the court documents, according to TMZ.

While it is not implicitly stated, it appears Jackson’s estate believes Robson and Safechuck may attempt to exploit Jackson by publicizing the nude images, and they want to take preventative measures to ensure that is not the case.

Michael Jackson arrives at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Ca. to tape his performance for Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand’s 50th…A Celebration”, Saturday, April 20, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

Robson and Safechuck previously detailed the alleged abuse they suffered in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.(RELATED: Blanket Jackson Attempts To Block His Own Grandmother From Using Michael Jackson’s Estate Money)

A recently revised Californian law allowed them to appeal their case.