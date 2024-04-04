Michael Jackson’s Estate Attempts To Prevent His Sex Assault Accusers From Accessing Images Of His Genitals

Michael Jackson’s production company is attempting to stop Wade Robson and James Safechuck from unsealing the star’s police records, as they believe they are trying to access images of Jackson’s genitalia.

Robson and Safechuck accused Jackson of molesting them as children, and are suing Jackson’s corporations, alleging the staffers were responsible for knowingly turning a blind eye to the abuse, according to TMZ. As part of the lawsuit Jade subpoenaed the records from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney and the Los Angeles Police Department in 2024, but the court denied his request in 2018. The case has since been revived and permitted to move forward, through Robson and Safechuck’s respective cases against Jackson’s company, MJJ Productions, according to TMZ. Images of Jackson’s naked body are part of the file.

Jackson’s company has pushed back on the request, and are attempting to legally block Robson and Safechuck from accessing the deeply personal information located within the file, They believe Jackson has a right to privacy, even in death, and do not feel the request to crack open this file and access nude photos is pertinent to their current complaints, according to TMZ.

“Plaintiffs’ attempt to obtain this sensitive, private, and irrelevant information over this Court’s prior order to quash is particularly egregious,” Jackson’s company said in the court documents, according to TMZ.

While it is not implicitly stated, it appears Jackson’s estate believes Robson and Safechuck may attempt to exploit Jackson by publicizing the nude images, and they want to take preventative measures to ensure that is not the case.

Robson and Safechuck previously detailed the alleged abuse they suffered in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland."

A recently revised Californian law allowed them to appeal their case.