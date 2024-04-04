‘The Chosen’ Reaches Huge Milestone As Issues Hinder Season Four’s Release

The Come and See Foundation announced Thursday that they have officially translated the hit global television phenomenon “The Chosen” into 50 languages as legal issues stall the streaming release of season four.

The absurdly popular historical drama “The Chosen,” created, written and directed by Dallas Jenkins, tells the story of Jesus Christ’s life on Earth. While Come and See expects to eventually translate the series into more than 600 different languages and dialects, the huge milestone of hitting 50 is more significant than it may first appear.

Translating a television show into a new language isn’t as simple as that abhorrent dubbing done by the likes of Netflix, nor as weak as a simple subtitle insertion. To accurately translate the incredible power of “The Chosen,” Come and See works with multiple teams of experts to ensure the wording, tone, idiom and cultural nuance are adapted accurately in a “localization” process.

‘The Chosen’ Is Creating A Global Revival, Uniting People Like No World Government Ever Could | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Special thanks to #ComeAndSeeOrg ⁦@thechosentv⁩ & my editor ⁦@hemingquay⁩ for this one https://t.co/cT42oLGfzK — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) February 8, 2024

“The world is eager for the hope of Jesus, and we are inspired at Come and See to introduce Jesus in a way that feels natural and real to believers and non-believers worldwide through the groundbreaking translation of The Chosen,” Come and See CEO Stan Jantz said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller. (RELATED: ‘The Chosen’ Drops New Trailer, And It’ll Make Your Heart Beat Out Of Your Chest)

In mid-March, Jenkins shared a video to “The Chosen” YouTube channel in which he discussed how legal challenges and funding are holding up the streaming release of season four. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Chosen’ Creator Dallas Jenkins Chats With The Daily Caller About All Things Season Four)

Some fans were lucky enough to see “The Chosen” season four in theaters. But those of us with hectic schedules who already pay for streaming services can’t really take the time to see “The Chosen” on the big screen. Despite these issues, we’re patiently waiting and praying to be able to watch our favorite show at home in the near future. We pray.