Dune Saga Continues As Legendary Entertainment Confirms Third Film Is Now In Development

Legendary Entertainment has confirmed the development of a third installment in the “Dune” movie series Thursday, Entertainment Weekly (EW) reported.

Legendary Entertainment is reuniting with Denis Villeneuve for the third installment of the “Dune” movie series, according to EW. It was also confirmed that talks are ongoing with Villeneuve to adapt Annie Jacobsen’s nonfiction book, “Nuclear War: A Scenario,” for the big screen after his work on the “Dune” series.

Since 2021, Villeneuve has aimed to turn Frank Herbert’s “Dune” novels into a trilogy, a dream now coming to life. With the story of Herbert’s original 1965 novel wrapped up in “Dune: Part Two,” it’s time to dive into the saga’s next chapters, EW reported. Herbert wrote five sequels before he died in 1986. For the third film, Villeneuve plans to adapt “Dune Messiah,” the series’ first sequel from 1969, aiming for a thorough depiction of Paul Atreides’ journey.

“I always envisioned three movies,” Villeneuve told EW in 2021. “It’s not that I want to do a franchise, but this is Dune, and Dune is a huge story. In order to honor it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. To follow Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice.” (RELATED: Science Nerds Are Trying To Fact-Check ‘Dune,’ And We Seriously Need To Start Shoving These People In Lockers Again)

Paul Atreides’ story is far from over. Now more powerful, he faces fresh dangers in “Dune Messiah,” set a few years after “Dune.” The plot reveals new space factions like the Tleilaxu, expert biologists with cloning technology and secretive, shape-shifting spies called Face Dancers, according to EW.