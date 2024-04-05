Hailey Van Lith Enters Transfer Portal After Getting Straight Up Cooked By Caitlin Clark: REPORT

Hailey Van Lith is one and done — at least when it comes to LSU.

The Tigers star has officially entered the transfer portal, according to a Thursday report from ESPN.

In her only season in Baton Rouge, Van Lith put up a stat line of 11.6 points-per-game and 3.6 assists-per-game. LSU‘s season came to a conclusion Monday after suffering an Elite Eight loss to Iowa that saw them bounced from the NCAA March Madness women’s tournament. (RELATED: Ouch: LSU’s Kim Mulkey Voted As Coach Players Least Want To Play For)

Last week, she became eligible to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft, however, she was also granted collegiate eligibility for a fifth season, which was a result of student-athletes picking up an extra year courtesy of the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her time at Louisville, Van Lith — a two-time first-team All-ACC selection in all three years with the Louisville Cardinals — was a huge get for LSU over the offseason, helping catapult them to the No. 1 team in the land during the preseason.

In 2022, she led Louisville to the Final Four, resulting in Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey scooping her up to play point guard, joining talent such as Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow. When Van Lith departed from Louisville, she was named an honorable mention All-American and graduate transfer (she already has her degree in accounting).

Hailey Van Lith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per @PeteNakos_ pic.twitter.com/NpDgX9Uewq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2024

I can’t even blame Hailey Van Lith. If I got cooked like this…

CAITLIN CLARK IS BURYING VAN LITH. SHE HAS A FAMILY pic.twitter.com/hiEIheQkoF — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) April 2, 2024

Caitlin Clark COOKED Hailey Van Lith pic.twitter.com/vHhjLRxbiP — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) April 2, 2024

I’d wanna get out of that jersey too.