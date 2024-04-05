USC Hires Eric Musselman As Next Head Coach Of Men’s Basketball Program

Musselman is back in California!

It was announced Thursday that head coach Eric Musselman will be leaving his post at Arkansas to take over the USC Trojans men’s basketball program. The Muss-man himself announced the news while on a flight to Los Angeles.

Causing a bit of an earthquake in the world of college basketball, Mussellman is joining a program that finished with a 22-11 (15-2 conference) record in the 2023-24 campaign. (RELATED: AJ Storr Demands $1 Million From Kansas To Transfer: REPORT)

Andy Enfield, who was previously the head coach of the Trojans, exited USC to get the keys to the SMU Mustangs program. The move set off a ripple effect with multiple players transferring out of Los Angeles, including Bronny James — the son of LeBron James.

Before returning to California, Musselman was the head coach for Arkansas for five seasons. His previous stints in Cali were in the NBA, when he was the head coach for the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Last season, the Razorbacks (under Musselman’s leadership) were worse than USC, completing the season with a losing 16-17 (6-12 SEC) tally. Despite that factoid, however, Musselman is still considered a good hire by the Trojans because of Musselman leading Arkansas on a March Madness deep run in only his second year of coaching the team.

We’re coming home! Can’t wait to get to LA. Fight On! pic.twitter.com/aeVLfxkz1U — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) April 4, 2024

Do I feel like USC could have made a better hire? Yeah, they could have … With that being said, do I like the hire of Eric Musselman? Yeah, I can rock with it.

In USC’s position, losing your head coach and a load of transfers (including Bronny James), I’d say picking up Musselman is a pretty good step towards recovery and rebuilding.