‘Yellowstone’ Actor’s Nephew Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead At Age 27: REPORT

Cole Brings Plenty, best known for his role in the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923” has reportedly been found dead in Kansas, less than one week after he was reported missing.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Friday, saying they discovered the 27-year-old actor, and nephew of “Yellowstone” star, Mo Brings Plenty, in a wooded area, according to TMZ. Law enforcement officials said a citizen noticed an unoccupied vehicle nearby and notified authorities. Investigators continue to comb the scene for evidence that will help them determine the circumstances surrounding Cole’s death, according to TMZ.

Johnson County deputies are currently heading the investigation, but no official cause of death has been reported, and no further information about the scene has been released at this time.

Mo reported his nephew missing after he was unreachable for an extended length of time.

“Cole missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him. Cole’s cell phone is currently off,” Mo wrote on a poster shared to Instagram.

Cole was last seen in Kansas City, Sunday. He disappeared shortly after he was named as a suspect in a domestic violence case, according to TMZ.

An affidavit was submitted by Lawrence Police to the District Attorney for Cole’s arrest following an incident that allegedly involved a female screaming for help, Easter morning. Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, but Cole had reportedly left the scene in a white Ford Explorer before they arrived to investigate the matter, according to TMZ.

Cole was most famous for his role in the popular “1923”series. He also appeared in “Into the Wild Frontier” and “The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.” (RELATED: Riley Strain’s Body Discovered In Cumberland River, Police Say)

This story continues to develop.