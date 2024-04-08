Entertainment

DA Investigator Caught Texting Suggestive Messages To Female Witness In Yung Thug Trial

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
A. Bennett, a witness in the trial of Young Thug and his YSL co-defendants, made bombshell allegations against one of the rapper’s attorneys in court, Monday.

Bennett alleged she was mistreated and felt she had been “sexually harassed” by one of the investigators from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, according to Fox 5 News. “You told us when you were back there that you didn’t want to come and see him because he had sexually harassed you,” Young Thug’s lawyer, Keith Adams said to Bennett. “Yes,” she responded, according to Fox 5 News.  Adams read a series of text messages the investigator allegedly sent to Bennett, aloud. “Hit me up if you’re bored later. We’re not going to talk shop,” one of his messages read, according to Fox 5 News.

More of the text messages were read aloud by Adams.

“He referred to you as ‘Mama’ on more than one occasion,” he said, as he continued to read the messages.

“Call me one more time, then I’m out your hair for the night, ” Adams read.

“Did the fact that this employee of the district attorney’s office was trying to date you come into your mind as you’re thinking about whether you have to come in here and testify or not,” Adams asked.

“Yes,” Bennett responded, agreeing to Adams’ assertion.

Bennett went on to confirm that the law enforcement officer repeatedly told her that he wanted to “take her out when the investigation was over. She went on to state that she blocked the investigator after he phoned her many times to discuss things “that weren’t about court,” according to Fox 5 News.

Bennett was originally called by the prosecution to discuss allegations that Young Thug and another individual believed to be the famous rapper’s brother had robbed her at gunpoint in 2013. She was originally unwilling to testify in court and was taken into custody for attempting to refuse to appear.

She also claimed she lost her job as a result of how many times the investigator attempted to meet with her. (RELATED: Famous Rapper Gunna May Have Thrown Rap Icon Under The Bus In Racketeering Case)

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested  May 9, 2022, after being accused of being the co-founder of Young Slime Life, or YSL, a branch of the Bloods street gang. He’s facing RICO charges as part of the long-lasting court case that is currently 50 trial dates deep. Prosecutors alleged Young Thug engaged in violent criminal activity in the city dating as far back as 2012, according to Fox 5 News.