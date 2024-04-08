GOP Senate Candidates Gunning For Battleground Seats Largely Endorse Trump’s Abortion Stance

Several Republican Senate candidates vying to flip Democratic-held seats in 2024 voiced support for former President Donald Trump’s abortion stance he announced on Monday, arguing that the procedure’s restrictions should be left up to the states.

While Trump came out against a federal ban, he announced support for abortion exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk, as well as endorsed in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Republican Senate candidates Kari Lake of Arizona, Sam Brown of Nevada, Bernie Moreno of Ohio, Tim Sheehy of Montana and David McCormick of Pennsylvania largely agreed with Trump’s abortion premises in public comments and statements to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I agree with President Trump: I do NOT support a federal abortion ban, policy should be up to individual states,” Lake, who is running for outgoing independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Democrats are the true extremists on this issue, supporting abortion for up to 9 months. In the Senate, I will advocate for protecting IVF, baby bonuses, extending the child tax credit, & providing more resources for women.”

Brown, who is an Army veteran vying for Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada’s seat, commended Trump’s stance in a statement to the DCNF. (RELATED: Pro-Life Leaders Give Mixed Signals After Trump Fails To Endorse Federal Abortion Ban)

“Like President Trump, I am pro-life and believe the issue is now correctly left at the state level,” Brown said. “I applaud President Trump for his compassionate and unwavering commitment to the Pro Life movement and helping more families have children through IVF.”

Moreno, who won the Ohio GOP primary on March 19 to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, also believes abortion is a states’ issue and is supportive of “reasonable exceptions,” according to his campaign.

“Bernie has always said it should be primarily decided at the state level,” Reagan McCarthy, spokesperson for the Moreno campaign, told the DCNF. “Process wise, he’s comfortable with any path forward that ends elective, late term abortions with reasonable exceptions and saves as many babies as possible.”

Sheehy’s campaign took aim at Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in a statement to the DCNF and maintained that the Republican supports restrictions laid out in Trump’s announcement.

“Like most Montanans, Tim believes that Senator Tester’s position to allow an elective abortion up until the moment of birth – let me say that again, up until the moment of birth – is the extreme position here,” said a campaign spokesperson. “Tim is pro-life and supports commonsense protections for when a baby can feel pain, as well as exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother, and believes any further limits must be left to each state.”

McCormick, the Republican challenger of Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, also agrees with Trump’s position on abortion, his campaign told the DCNF without providing further comment.

All of the aforementioned Republican Senate candidates have announced support for Trump’s 2024 bid, while the former president has only endorsed Lake, Moreno and Sheehy ahead of their respective GOP primaries.

The races in Arizona, Nevada, Ohio and Montana are considered “Toss Up[s]” by The Cook Political Report, while Pennsylvania is in the “Lean D” column for 2024.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.