Kari Lake Raises Over $300,000 At DC Fundraiser Day After Kyrsten Sinema Announces Retirement

Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake raised over $300,000 at a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., the day after independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced her retirement on Tuesday, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

Lake and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego are likely to compete for Sinema‘s seat in November after months of speculation as to whether the independent would seek another term. National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines hosted the fundraiser, and Senate GOP Conference Chairman John Barrasso, Senate Minority Whip John Thune and Texas Sen. John Cornyn were in attendance, Lake’s campaign told the DCNF. (RELATED: Dem Senate Campaign Says It Raked In Over $1 Million Following Kyrsten Sinema’s Retirement Announcement)

“Kari Lake raised [$330,000] at one event for one hour. Republicans are excited about her campaign,” a spokesperson for the campaign told the DCNF. “Her opponent, Ruben Gallego is Far-Left, supporting open borders, sanctuary cities, and high taxes. He votes with Biden 100 percent of the time. Arizonans won’t be fooled by Gallego’s extreme record.”

Other prominent Republican senators who were at the fundraiser include Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, according to the campaign.

The NRSC officially endorsed Lake on Feb. 13.

Gallego’s campaign announced just hours earlier that he brought in over $1 million from nearly 24,000 donors in the 24 hours following Sinema’s announcement. The haul was the campaign’s “most prolific fundraising day,” according to Gallego’s team.

The congressman, who has been in the race for over a year, raised $13. 2 million this cycle with $6.5 million cash on hand, according to the latest data from the Federal Election Commission. Lake’s campaign reported topping $2 million since her October launch, and entered 2024 with just over $1 million in the bank.

The Senate race has already become much more competitive in Sinema’s absence, with polling suggesting she would’ve lost in a three-way race.

A late February poll from Rasmussen Reports/The Bull Moose Project found Lake leading Gallego by three points in a head-to-head matchup, while an earlier Emerson College/The Hill survey indicated the congressman would win by seven points.

Sinema’s seat is in the “Toss Up” category for 2024, along with races to oust Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Jon Tester of Montana, according to The Cook Political Report.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.