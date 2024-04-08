Police Arrest Top NFL Prospect T’Vondre Sweat For Alleged DWI: REPORT

T’Vondre Sweat, a former defensive tackle for the Texas Longhorns and one of the 2024 NFL Draft’s top defensive tackles, was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said, according to NFL.com.

Brucky Brook from NFL.com has Sweat listed as his No. 5-ranked defensive tackle prospect after a successful last season as a Longhorn. In 2023, Sweat won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award, also being named as a first-team All-American putting up a total of 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four FBUs, two sacks and one blocked kick.

The brother of Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Josh Sweat, T’Vondre was the victor of the Outland Trophy — a college football award given to the best interior lineman in the country. (RELATED: Kansas City Could Potentially Lose Both Chiefs And Royals After Missouri Voters Say No To Stadium Tax)

After his arrest, Sweat reportedly posted a $3,000 bond. He’s scheduled to visit Monday with the Tennessee Titans, and later this week, the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off April 25 in Detroit.

Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat is flying to Tennessee today for a visit with the #Titans and will visit the #Seahawks later this week.⁰

Sweat posted $3,000 bond after his Sunday arrest on suspicion of DWI. His pre-draft process — and a chance to explain the situation — continues. pic.twitter.com/HDF58WOozj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2024

