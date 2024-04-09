Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Rose Appears To Reveal New Name At Grandad’s Funeral: REPORT

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 15-year-old daughter, born Seraphina Rose, appeared to reveal her new name at her grandfather’s funeral.

Rose introduced herself as Fin to the congregation that had gathered Saturday at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, for Garner’s father’s memorial service. Fin used her apparent new name while standing at the podium, wearing a black suit and sporting a short buzz-cut hairstyle, as seen in a video shared to the church’s social media page.

“Hello, my name is Fin Affleck” the child said, before going on to read Chapter 16, Verse 8 from the Book of Proverbs: “Better is a little with righteousness, than a large income with injustice.”

Rose’s new hair-style was first captured by the cameras in February, but the funeral was the first time the child used the name Fin while addressing the public, according to Daily Mail.

The service was being held in honor of Garner’s father, William Jack Garner, who died a week earlier at the age of 85.

William’s other grandchildren also took the mic to introduce themselves after Rose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Rose is Garner and Affleck’s middle child. Violet Anne is currently 18-years-old, and the couple’s youngest child, Samuel, is 15.

Affleck and Garner split in 2015, and Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’ 16-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz, uses gender-neutral pronouns, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Biden Proclaims Easter Sunday To Be ‘Transgender Day Of Visibility’)

Neither Affleck nor Garner have publicly addressed their child’s apparent new name.