Howard Stern’s Former Show-Writer Backhands Man In Face While Driving, Livestream Turns Into Brawl

WARNING: This article contains footage of violent physical abuse that many may find disturbing.

Footage that went viral late Monday appears to show former Howard Stern writer Elisa Jordana getting into a horrific physical altercation with a man she says is her boyfriend.

Jordana was livestreaming when she started physically and verbally abusing a man. He then yells back and beats her while calling her a “dumb cunt,” telling her to pull over. He pulls her hair as she screams for help before taking the wheel.

It is incredibly difficult to watch, so please do so at your own discretion.

NEW: Former Howard Stern employee Elisa Jordana goes viral for a wild fight with a man on live-stream while driving pic.twitter.com/CGZmJE3HKG — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) April 9, 2024

In the full livestream shared on Jordana’s YouTube page, she appears to suggest the man is someone she’s been dating for two years and that he was allegedly cheating on her with someone a lot younger. The video starts with Jordana describing some “20-year-old whore” who allegedly sent the man videos, all of which she said she found in their therapy session.

Jordana then takes her livestream to a mall, where she starts describing how she has this man’s phone and keys but doesn’t want to see him because she was “not of sound mind.” As she left the mall, she said, “I’m afraid if I accidentally see him, I might do something I regret, so I’m gonna not see him anymore,” adding that she was “afraid of herself.” This is when the man in question shows up … with cops.

Jordana calls the man “her stupid boyfriend; he’s retarded.” The cop orders her to return the man’s phone, which she does. (RELATED: Politico Suggests Angelina Jolie Might Be ‘Jane Doe’ In FBI Lawsuit Involving Domestic Violence)

Things seem to be going calmly until Jordana flips and starts saying, “I’m a fucking kill you” as the man cowers. The cop returns and immediately explains that had Jordana hit her boyfriend in front of her, she’d be getting arrested.

The rest of the video is pretty hard to watch.

Jordana and the man get back into her vehicle. Not only do her fans start posting comments about him in the chat but they also give it to him via voice message too.

“Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood then starts playing in the background.

The fight starts in the last five minutes of the video. Jordana appears to hit the man in the face as they talk on the phone with the woman he’s accused of cheating on her with. Jordana then pulls his ear, all while driving. (RELATED: Domestic Violence Rampage Leaves Five Dead)

From here, Jordana screams as the man rips her hair and appears to claw at her face. He continues to yank violently at her hair as she screams in pain, apologizes, calls for help, and says she’ll do what he’s telling her to do. He then tries to drag her out of his car by her hair while she screams, “he’s killing me.” He then pushes her out of the car and chases her down the street before getting into the driver’s seat and turning the livestream off.

Jordana did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment prior to publication.