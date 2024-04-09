Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Logan Ryan Announces Retirement

Logan Ryan, a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots, announced his retirement Tuesday in a farewell tweet.

The 33-year-old spent four solid seasons with New England before moving on to the Tennessee Titans. He also spent time with the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.

He leaves the league as one of the more solid, if somewhat unheralded, defensive backs of the 2010s and early 2020s.

While Ryan never made the Pro Bowl, he slotted in as a solid starter at both cornerback and safety for a wide number of talented teams.

His peers voted him in as the 60th best player in the NFL’s Top 100 in 2020.

“Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children! Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next!’ Logan wrote in his retirement post.

Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support! Thanks to the fans for watching! Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children! Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next 🥂 #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 9, 2024

His two rings came in 2015 and 2017, helping boost the Patriots’ 2010s dynasty, though he departed before they won their third of the decade. (RELATED: Jerry Jones Working Harder To Staff His Alma Mater Than Filling His Multi-Billion Dollar Football Team’s Roster)

Ryan himself came close to a third last season when he fell just short, falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

I, personally, will always remember him as a solid New York Giant. The 2020 and 2021 Giants teams he was a member of were mostly straight garbage, but he was a bright spot on an otherwise lackluster defense.

Thanks for the memories, Logan!