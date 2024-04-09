‘The Green Veil’ Takes Government Conspiracies To A Whole New Level

The trailer for “The Green Veil” dropped Sunday and it looks like it’ll take the government conspiracy theories to a whole new level.

John Leguizamo and Aram Rappaport executive produced this upcoming eight-episode series about “a government agent in the 1950s tasked with an unraveling secret mission that threatens to expose deeper secrets,” according to the trailer description. This is Leguizamo’s first-ever leading role in an entertainment project — which feels insane to write considering what an absolute heavyweight this guy is in Hollywood.

He plays the character of Gordon Rogers, who has to battle with the balance of being an American who is not from America.

Not much can be gathered from the trailer other than it appears to involve everyone’s favorite topic: Aliens! That’s right, at one point in the trailer, we can clearly see what appears to be a freaking crop circle. (RELATED: America’s Greatest TV Show Is Coming Back! Check Out The Extremely Exciting Trailer)

Or perhaps this is just some clever camera work on the part of the production team. Rappaport created, wrote and directed the series as part of the launch of his new streaming service “The Network,” according to Deadline.

While I have zero plans to pay more money for yet another streaming service under our current economic catastrophe, this series does tempt me (and I absolutely love Rappaport’s chosen branding). The app is available on all major devices, including Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire and on the web.