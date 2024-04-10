Frankie Valli And His Son File Restraining Order Against His Other Child Over Alleged Death Threats: REPORT

Frankie Valli and his son Emilio have reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against Frankie’s other son, Francesco, after he allegedly threatened to harm or kill them.

Emilio filed for the restraining order for both himself and his father in Los Angeles court, April 8, citing that he fears for their safety after his 36-year-old brother allegedly made threats they feel he may see through, according to a court filing obtained by People.

Emilio reportedly alleged in the filing that his brother attempted to trespass on his father’s residence Apr. 5, and allegedly “physically threatened to harm or kill” him and his father multiple times. They further alleged that this was “part of a pattern for the past several months,” and alleged that Francesco has destroyed Valli’s property and thieved and sold his personal possessions in the recent past, according to People.

The court documents claimed Emilio and his family believe Francesco is “addicted to opiates,” which may be the root cause of some of these alleged behaviors, People reported. Frankie has reportedly been financially assisting Francesco, but has recently pulled back on his support by saying his financial offerings are conditioned on his son’s agreement to receive treatment for drugs.

“Since cutting off [Francesco] financially, [Francesco’s] threats have escalated as well as the sale of personal property of our father, and increased attempts to access the property of our father,” Emilio alleged in his filing, according to People.

A judge issued the restraining order Apr. 10, court documents said, People reported. Francesco has reportedly been ordered to cease all contact with his father and sibling, and must remain no less than 100 yards away from their vehicles, residences and workplaces.

Frankie, a Grammy-nominated singer and front-man for Four Seasons, expressed his need for privacy at this time.

“Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues,” a representative told People.

Francesco is an actor who has appeared in “The House Bunny” and “Reach Me,” and Emilio works in real estate in Malibu, People reported. It is not clear if Francesco is currently employed as an actor. (RELATED: Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested For Allegedly Exposing Herself Near A Highway: REPORT)

A hearing has reportedly been scheduled for Apr. 29.