‘Don’t Have Long If I Can’t Get A Kidney’: Former NBA Superstar Nate Robinson Gives Massive Health Update

Nate Robinson, a former NBA guard who won three Slam Dunk Contests, has given a massive health update and it involves him needing an organ transplant that could potentially save his life.

Battling kidney failure for years now, Robinson recently revealed he “doesn’t have long to live” if he’s unable to get a new kidney. Back in 2021, Robinson first talked about his kidney issues so that he could “be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness, and come together for a greater cause: our health.”

Speaking to Mail Sport, Robinson said that he continues to look for a new kidney.

“I know that I don’t have long if I can’t get a kidney,” said Robinson. “I know I’m not going to have long to live. So I just want to make the best of it as much as I can.”

“I can’t quit this…” Nate Robinson on his health 🙏 Watch full episode here: https://t.co/rVgZamV3oU pic.twitter.com/XN3ppKIMrp — The OGs Show (@theOGsShow) April 10, 2024

Robinson also revealed that on a daily basis he has to go through dialysis.

“Some people’s body reject dialysis. And thank God that mine accepts it and I can live … if I didn’t go to dialysis, I wouldn’t live probably longer than a week or two. So it’s serious, can’t miss a day. I go in for four hours, three days a week, four hours a day. And they clean my blood to get my toxins out. And they help me out a lot because that’s how I’m living.”

Spending 11 seasons in the NBA, Robinson played for a total of eight different teams in that span. And despite being short with a height of 5-foot-9, Robinson became known as a prolific dunker. (RELATED: Jontay Porter Facing Potential Lifetime Ban From NBA After Allegedly Committing ‘Cardinal Sin’ Of Betting On Games)

In 2006, 2009 and 2010, he won the Slam Dunk Contest. His last season in the league was the 2015-16 campaign when he suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans. After his career in the NBA was over, he spent time on the Delaware 87ers (G-League), Guaros de Lara (Venezuela) and in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.