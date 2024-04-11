Getting Paid, Getting Paid! Jrue Holiday Locks Down Massive 4-Year, $135 Million Extension With Celtics

Jrue Holiday is laughing all the way to the bank!

After getting traded to Beantown over the offseason in blockbuster fashion, Boston Celtics superstar Jrue Holiday has inked a gargantuan four-year, $135 million contract extension with the franchise, according to his agent Jason Glushon who told ESPN of the news Wednesday. Glushon represents Holiday via Glushon Sports Management.

Glushon told the four-letter network that Holiday declined a $37.3 million player option for the 2024-25 season, doing so to lock up a long-term deal with the C’s that will bring him up to the 2027-28 campaign. (RELATED: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Pulls Off Absolutely Wicked Shammgod To Break Grizzlies Defenders)

The new deal with Holiday saves Boston millions of dollars next year when it comes to the salary cap, and contributes to the Celtics’ mission of keeping together the talent of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Holiday — the same core that has led the C’s to the best record in the NBA this season. The extension for Holiday transitions to Boston having to operate in 2024-25 as a second apron team, meaning there will be restrictions on both their trade and free agency options for going over the maximum payroll threshold.

Holiday is now the fourth player 33 or older to ink a guaranteed contract worth over $100 million, joining LeBron James, Steph Curry and Al Horford.

