Morgan Wallen’s Nashville Chair Becomes Tourist Attraction As Singer Faces Years In Prison: REPORT

The chair allegedly thrown off a sixth-floor roof bar Sunday by Morgan Wallen has already become a tourist attraction as the singer faces years in prison for his alleged behavior.

Wallen, 30, was arrested Sunday night after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s new Chief’s bar on Broadway in Nashville. The singer was charged with three felonies for his behavior. Thankfully no one was hurt by the chair, which has apparently become a tourist attraction, according to People.

Patrons of Chief’s bar are asking to see the notorious chair. The bar even updated it’s marquee sign following the incident to read “OUR PIGS FLY … OUR CHAIRS DON’T.”

Footage Shows Morgan Wallen’s Arrest After Allegedly Throwing Chair Off Roof At Nashville Bar | @DailyCaller https://t.co/wmmlinw5Pt — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) April 9, 2024

Jokes aside, Wallen could be facing some serious legal issues as a result of his alleged behavior. Criminal defense attorney David Raybin told People that Wallen is technically facing six years in jail. While he might not see a full sentence, Raybin believes Wallen could face two years inside if he’s not placed on probation. (RELATED: Flirtation, Alcoholism, CMT, His Ex’s Elopement: What Led To Morgan Wallen’s Rooftop Meltdown?)

“The question is going to be, because he’s a celebrity, should he be treated differently, either too lightly or too harshly?” Raybin told the outlet. “The prosecutor tries to steer a middle course in these cases. You don’t want to just say, ‘Well, we’ll give you a $10 fine.’ And on the other hand, you don’t want to say, ‘Well, because police officers, country music guy, we’re going to toss you in prison for two years.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Reveals ‘This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen’ In Nashville, His Latest Business Venture)

Wallen has many other options in terms of how this situation plays out. His next court appearance is May 3, the same day he’ll perform at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in front of around 69,000 people.

More importantly, there is still no update on when Wallen’s song “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone will be released.