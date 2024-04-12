OJ Witness Kato Kaelin Still Believes Star Athlete Was Guilty, Says Nicole Was ‘Beacon Of Light’

Kato Kaelin, a witness within OJ Simpson’s trial, noted Thursday on Fox News that the infamous athlete’s former wife, Nicole, was a “beacon of light” before stating he still believed Simpson was guilty of murder.

Kaelin appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the recent passing of Simpson by reflecting on his trial in Los Angeles over the death of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Fox host Jesse Watters began by asking Kaelin how “close” of a friend he was to Simpson before taking the stand. (RELATED:Left-Wing Pundit Says OJ Acquittal Was ‘Correct And Necessary’ Even Though He ‘Killed Two People In Cold Blood’)

“Well I always said this, Jesse, not a really close friend. I always put it in tax terms, he was Danish and I was donuts, so not a close friend. I didn’t hang out. In the time that I was there, probably a handful of times, just hanging out,” Kaelin stated.

Kaelin took the witness stand in 1995 after being present on Simpson’s estate the night Nicole and Goldman were killed on June 12, 1994, according to NBC Los Angeles. Watters continued to press Kaelin on his thoughts regarding the passing of Simpson on Thursday at 76-year-old due to his struggle with prostate cancer, as well as asking if believed Simpson was guilty.

“I look at it – and foremost, Jesse, I would just say that, I would [like to] put out my condolences to the kids – to Sydney, Justin, [Arnelle], and Jason. Losing a father, that’s never easy. But everything that I’m feeling, when I woke up this morning and saw the messages go out to the Goldman’s – Kim and Fred Goldman. I expressed my condolences to them. Of course I cherish memories of Nicole. You know, she was a beacon of light, she really was. She was bright and she was funny. People shouldn’t forget that. It’s really about two young beautiful people that were murdered,” Kaelin stated.

“I have given my opinion and my opinion is I think he’s guilty. I have that opinion and I still believe that today. I was listening to the show and [you] sort of encapsulated the last 30 years. And I was going oh my – your monologue brought back so much to my feelings. It was like I went back in time – I was thinking about that line about heaven and hell and believing it. Well, you know, on his deathbed, I don’t know if he said a penance or not, but I really believe he is guilty and [don’t know] if he made peace with God or not.”

While Kaelin had been staying within the guest house at Simpson’s Rockingham estate in Los Angeles, his notable time on the witness stand took a turn after Deputy District Attorney Marcia Clark was granted to treat Kaelin as a “a hostile witness” after he began to give conflicting details of his time with Simpson the night of the murders, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Simpson’s trial during 1995 was dubbed by the media as the “trial of the century,” causing division among many throughout the trial. The infamous athlete was later acquitted by a jury, however, he later served nine years in prison after being found guilty in 2008 on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in Las Vegas, according to Reuters.