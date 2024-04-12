Entertainment

Lisa Rinna Admits To Overdoing It With Facial Fillers

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Famous actress Lisa Rinna responded to a social media post about her facial fillers in the most unsuspecting way.

The “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star came across a TikTok video posted by Nicole Smith, on April 11, which was also shared to Instagram. The aesthetic physician assistant criticized her for having an “overfilled look,” as a result of the use of facial fillers. She critiqued Rinna’s face and used her as an example of what “not” to do when getting injections. Instead of lashing out or rushing to her own defense, Rinna candidly shared her thoughts by admitting her cosmetic procedures required reversal.

Smith’s TikTok video included an image of Rinna’s face after she had undergone a procedure.

“The key with doing dermal fillers or Botox is to maintain your youthful look. Not to alter and change your appearance,” Smith said, as she analyzed the work Rinna had done.

Using Rinna’s face as a point of reference, Smith went on to say, “They placed too much filler in the cheeks and midface. It completely throws off the full facial balance.”

“With good injection techniques, your results should be undetectable,” she said, as she slammed the former “Days Of Our Lives” soap opera star.

The comments section quickly filled with negative commentary about Rinna.

“She looks like a mutant cartoon character. Does she look in the mirror and go – ‘This is how I want to look. Red carpet here I come’. I wouldn’t leave the house if I looked like that,” one internet user wrote.

“I didn’t recognize her at all. Painful to look at this photo,” said another.

Rinna slid into Smith’s comment section on TikTok and responded in a surprising way. (RELATED: Actress Erin Moriarty Isn’t Fooling Anyone, This Is A Fake Face)

“Skinvive is not for everyone, and it was not good for me,” Rinna admitted.

“Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew,” she wrote.