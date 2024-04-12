‘I’m Not Opposed To It’: Tom Brady Open To Possible Late-Season Return To NFL

Tom Brady back in the NFL?! … I’d love to see it!

Back in Feb. 2023, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football “for good” … but y’all know how Tom is, there’s always that temptation.

Making an appearance Thursday on the “Deep Cut” podcast, host Vic Blends questioned Brady regarding whether or not he would answer a phone call from a team who was seeking his services — and this hypothetical scenario is if a franchise was dealing with an injury. (RELATED: Police Arrest Top NFL Prospect T’Vondre Sweat For Alleged DWI: REPORT)

“I’m not opposed to it,” said Brady. “I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Blends brought up the San Francisco 49ers as a potential team, while Brady brought up both the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady is a member of the Raiders ownership group.

WATCH:

Tom Brady says he wouldn’t be opposed to coming back if a team calls. OK 👀🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GfLjWP8PkY — Savage (@SavageSports_) April 11, 2024

The fact that Tom Brady is 46, has been retired for over a year now and is STILL talking about potentially coming back … it just shows you how addicted he is to football.

That kind of mindset would get him an eighth ring if he did come back.