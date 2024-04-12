Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Charged With Soliciting Prostitution, Remains Behind Bars

Elmore County Police upgraded existing charges against Wynonna Judd’s daughter to include “soliciting prostitution,” Thursday.

Grace Kelley was already facing charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations after her Apr. 5 arrest. The 27-year-old allegedly exposed her breasts and lower body near the busy intersection of I-65 and Highway 14 in Alabama. Court documents indicated she then sat at the edge of the roadside and refused to cooperate with police at the scene, according to local news station WSMV-4. The last posted police records indicate Kelley’s bond was increased from $1,000-$2,000 and she remains behind bars.

Kelley allegedly “exposed her breasts and lower body” on the busy highway while carrying a sign that said “ride for a ride,” Millbrook police chief P.K. Johnson told Daily Mail.

She reportedly refused to identify herself when police arrested her.

Kelley was booked into the Elmore County Jail April 5 at 5:05 p.m. Judd has not issued a public statement regarding this personal matter with her daughter.

Judd’s daughter has faced legal troubles dating back to 2016, including an arrest for possession of meth. Kelly was taken into custody again when she allegedly violated her probation on drug-related charges. Her charges included “making, selling, and distributing methamphetamine and then leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program early,” according to WSMV 4.

It’s not clear why Judd has not bailed her daughter out of jail at this time. (RELATED: Frankie Valli And His Son File Restraining Order Against His Other Child Over Alleged Death Threats: REPORT)

Kelley is due to appear in court for the most recent charges Apr. 25.