Reality TV Star Christine Quinn Accuses Estranged Husband Of Child Abuse

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn accused her estranged husband, Christian Richard Dumontet, of child abuse in a recent court filing.

Quinn said she and her son were both abused by Dumontet and she is seeking full custody of their 2-year-old son, Christian Georges, according to Page Six. The 35-year-old’s court documents were filed Monday and allege Dumontet “perpetrated acts of domestic violence and child abuse against [her] son and [her].” She went on to state, “I reported these acts of abuse to law enforcement because they were true and because I feared for our safety,” according to Page Six.

The court documents allege Quinn wants Dumontet to resolve the “unpaid hospital bills related to the birth of the parties’ son, in an amount over $100,000 (total amount to be determined),” according to Page Six.

She claimed he told her he would pay the bills, but then allowed them to default into collections, which has “severely” impacted her credit.

Quinn hopes to be granted full legal and physical custody of their son so she can take him to Texas where her family resides, without seeking permission from Dumontet, according to Page Six.

She requested Dumontet be “restricted from any visits with [their] child due to the reasons set forth in [her] attached declaration.”

Dumontet was arrested March 19 after he allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at Quinn, but missed her and wound up hitting their child with it instead. The child sustained injuries and required medical care at the hospital, according to Page Six.

The court documents allege Dumontet was abusive throughout their marriage and that he threw dog feces at her.

Quinn alleged her estranged husband also lied about his mother having a heart attack to convince her to put their son on the phone after his arrest and claimed that the heart attack was a lie.

“I am extremely concerned that Christian will go to any lengths necessary, including great emotional manipulation, as a means to monitor my activity while the restraining order is in effect,” she claimed in the court documents, according to Page Six.

The reality television star also said Dumontet breached the conditions of a temporary restraining order she was granted by accessing their marital home and changing the codes, effectively stopping her from entering.

“He has locked me and our 2-year-old son out of our house in violation of both orders,” she said. (RELATED: Christine Quinn’s Husband Arrested Barefoot In A Bathrobe After Allegedly Injuring Child In Domestic Incident: REPORT)

Dumontet was the one to file for divorce April 5. He has not yet been criminally charged, but the investigation continues, according to Page Six.

This story continues to develop.