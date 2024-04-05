Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt Was Physically Abusive Well Before Infamous Plane Incident

Angelina Jolie’s legal team filed new court documents Thursday, alleging Brad Pitt was physically abusive toward her well before their infamous 2016 plane incident.

Jolie alleged Pitt refused to allow Jolie to sell her portion of their Chateau Miraval French winery unless she signed documents that would prevent her from publicly speaking of his alleged abuse. Jolie’s team made bombshell allegations against Pitt, alleging he was pressuring them to sign an “onerous,” and “expansive” NDA that proposed the cover-up of his “personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not,” according to Page Six.

In 2016, the celebrity couple made the headlines when Jolie accused Pitt of becoming abusive toward her and their mutual children while aboard a private plane. Their divorce proceedings soon followed. The pair have been embattled in legal disputes over land, as well as a custody battle surrounding their children.

Jolie is now claiming the abuse began long before reports of the incident that transpired on the plane.

“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,” the document said, according to Page Six.

Jolie’s lawyers alleged Pitt wanted her to “contractually bind herself” to silence about their relationship after he discovered she submitted a sealed filing consisting of “emails, summaries of the family’s expected testimony and other evidence” intended to be used for their child custody dispute, according to Page Six.

“Mr. Pitt refused to purchase Ms. Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA,” Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy said in a statement issued to Page Six.

“By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Mr. Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Ms. Jolie and their family,” Murphy said. (RELATED: ‘Lot Of Healing’: Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Pumped The Brakes On Her Acting Career)

Thursday’s court filing claimed Jolie “never pressed charges” against Pitt because “she believed the best course was for Pitt to accept responsibility and help the family recover from the post-traumatic stress he caused,” according to Page Six.