Famous Rapper G. Dep Speaks About Diddy After Being Released From Prison

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Harlem Rapper Travell “G. Dep” Coleman, a former artist who collaborated with Sean “Diddy” Combs, spoke out about the sex trafficking allegations made against Diddy during a recent interview.

The rapper said he spent a significant amount of time recording music with Diddy, none of which sparked any red flags about his conduct or behavior. He addressed the numerous sexual misconduct and sex trafficking allegations made against Diddy during a recent interview with Fox 5 News reporter, Lisa Evers.

“And I’m like, when did that happen? We were in the studio for months on end with each other,” he said. “I don’t know where this is coming from.” G. Dep was recently released from prison two years early, after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012 concerning a shooting that took place in 1993.

G. Dep famously recorded his hit single “Special Delivery,” with Diddy and was an artist under Diddy’s Bad Boy Records label.  After spending 13 years in prison, G. Dep is now a free man, and spoke about his personal experience. He said he spent many days and nights recording songs with the music mogul but didn’t see Diddy behave in any ways described in the claims made against him.

In fact, in spite of the allegations and current investigation launched by the Department of Homeland Security, G. Dep said he is ready and willing to work with Diddy again and isn’t hesitant to be associated with him.

G. Dep shared his perspective on the matter, saying that allegations are simply just that until proven in court.

“People should, you know, give people the benefit of the doubt,” he told Fox News.

“People just saying that people did something … you know, people can say anything,” he said.

G.Dep told Evers he has notebooks with over 400 songs that he wrote behind bars, and is ready to present them to Diddy. The rapper turned to the camera and addressed Diddy directly, welcoming him to join him in the studio to make music again.

The artist maintained that he worked very closely with Diddy, who he described as being a very hands-on producer who played an active role in producing hit songs, sometimes going as far as working the sound boards himself. He suggested the lifestyle Diddy is alleged to have been living, is not one that unfolded in front of him. (RELATED: Stevie J Exposes Behind The Scenes Video Of Diddy’s Lavish Parties Amid Sex Trafficking Probe)

Diddy was accused of sexual assault, rape, gang rape and sex trafficking, and is currently under investigation.