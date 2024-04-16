‘You Don’t Know?’: GOP Rep Asks Mayorkas Point Blank Why Laken Riley’s Alleged Murderer Was Paroled Into US

Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop on Tuesday asked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about why the illegal immigrant charged in the death of Laken Riley was allegedly paroled.

Venezuelan illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra allegedly killed Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student, on Feb. 22. Bishop accused Mayorkas of paroling Ibarra into the United States and asked the DHS secretary why, but he was unable to provide an answer. (RELATED: ‘That’s A Joke’: Biden’s Demand For More Border Agent Funding Misses The Point, Former CBP Commissioner Says)

“Under your orders, Department of Homeland Security paroled Venezuelan Jose Ibarra into the United States,” Bishop said. “He, of course, went on to a variety of crimes culminating in beating a young woman to death in Georgia. The relevant statute grants you authority to parole aliens into the United States, quote ‘only on a case-by-case basis, for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit,’ close quote. Which was it in Mr. Ibarra’s case? Humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit that you paroled him into the United States?”

WATCH:

“Congressman, we abide by the law. We apply our parole processes in obeyance of the law,” Mayorkas responded. “The public safety of the American people is our highest priority and I would be pleased to share case details with you on any case of concern to you subsequent to this hearing. I don’t have the case details with me today.”

Bishop followed up with the same question, saying he was not asking about the “details.”

“My answer remains the same, Congressman,” Mayorkas said. The secretary affirmed he would need to review the case to answer about Ibarra.

“You don’t know?” Bishop asked. “You don’t know.”

“As I said, I do not have the details with respect to that individual’s case and I would be pleased to provide them to you, Congressman,” Mayorkas answered.

Ibarra faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.