IRS Reportedly Raided Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Home And Seized His Cars

The IRS and The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office reportedly raided Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lake Worth, Florida home, Wednesday.

Federal agents attended the famous rapper’s residence and confiscated multiple items from his home, according to TMZ. Law enforcement officials were not able to shed light on the specifics in this matter, due to the sensitivity of the case. Tekashi was not home at the time of the raid, but those close to the matter said some of his vehicles were seized and removed from his property, according to TMZ.

The source of the famous rapper’s legal woes was not immediately clear, however, the police department did confirm they executed an operation on the premises, according to TMZ.

Other people connected to Tekashi were reportedly at the residence during the raid and eyewitnesses reported seeing them speaking with the agents outside of the home, according to TMZ.

The famous artist faced a series of legal issues in the past and recently had charges of domestic violence filed against him in the Dominican Republic, after he was accused of assaulting a local music producer, according to Global News.

Tekashi’s long list of legal troubles includes assaulting an officer during an arrest and racketeering and firearms charges that date back to 2018, according to Hot New Hip Hop. In 2015 he pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance, stemming from a video that surfaced online, according to Hot New Hip Hop. (RELATED: Video Shows Chaos Erupting As Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Arrested In Dominican Republic)

Tekashi has not issued a public comment regarding the recent raid.

This story continues to develop.