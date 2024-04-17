Prosecutors Charge Woman Who Accused Trevor Bauer Of Sexual Assault With Defrauding Him: REPORT

Felony charges were filed against Trevor Bauer’s sexual assault accuser, Darcy Esemonu, alleging she was responsible for fraudulent schemes and artifices Monday, TMZ reported.

Esemonu allegedly defrauded the former MLB star after accusing him of rape during a 2020 encounter, according to TMZ. She allegedly told Bauer she became pregnant, and demanded $1 million to terminate the pregnancy. The former L.A. Dodgers star said he gave her $8,761, which she claimed was the actual cost of her abortion, but continued to deny any wrongdoing.

Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel on Tuesday, saying, “She never had an abortion, because she was never even pregnant,” He went on to say the fake pregnancy was “corroborated by her own medical records.”

The former Cy Young winner said authorities became aware of the falsities when they initiated an investigation into her sexual assault allegations against him, according to TMZ.

He then showed the receipts to prove his side of the story, including flashing text messages on the screen and telling fans he saved the messages she left for him, which aligned with his version of events.

“It’s hard to keep track, but she’s made at least four, seven-figure demands over the last few years, more than a year after the one time we slept together,” Bauer said in his video statement.

“When I refused to pay her the $3.6 million she was asking for, she made up a bogus sexual assault claim and filed a civil case against me. ”

He went on to expose her for the alleged lies.

“She also claims that instead of an abortion, she actually had a miscarriage, but that’s impossible of course, because again, she was never even pregnant.”

“We now have emails between her, and the first two law firms that dropped her, in which they acknowledge, they never had any evidence to support her claims, but they’ll try to get my money anyway,” Bauer said, as the screen flashed to the letters, giving fans a visual representation of his evidence.

He then spoke of Esemonu’s track record.

“She is being charged of felony fraud,” not just against me, but against another man as well.”

“She made up bogus sexual assault claims and attempted to extort him, too,” he said.

“Her m-o is clear. Lie to men to get their money, extort them if she must, and when they refuse to pay, stop paying, or stop giving her what she wants, go to the police, accuse them of sexual assault, and file a civil suit against them to retaliate.”

Court records showed Esemonu was also charged with fraud as a result of her interactions with a man named Marco Bresciani, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Blackballed Former Star MLB Trevor Bauer Announces He’ll Pitch Against New York Yankees)

“What else do I have to do to prove that this entire situation has been a massive lie? This is insane. At what point do I get to go back to work and continue earning a living?” Bauer said.