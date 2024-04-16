Editorial

Steve Balmer Is One Of The Best Owners In All Of Sports After Gloriously Picking Up Concessions Tab For Clippers Fans

Steve Ballmer, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Corporation, gives a keynote address at the CTIA WIRELESS I.T. & Entertainment 2007 conference October 23, 2007 in San Francisco. The confernence is showcasing the lastest in mobile technology and will run through October 25. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is fantastic.

The Los Angeles Clippers‘ last regular season game was against the Houston Rockets. And if you remember (I blogged about this), Rockets center Boban Marjanović missed a free throw on purpose so that Clippers fans could get a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A.

And though that was quite glorious in itself, the real glory came from franchise owner Steve Balmer and the Clippers organization. (RELATED: The Team USA Basketball Roster For The Olympics Has Been Revealed, And There’s No Way On God’s Green Earth We Lose)

Get this: The team picked up the concessions tab for fans in their last game that will ever be played in Crypto.com Arena. Pretty cool, I know.

It’s not exactly known how much the tab was, but with that being said, over 19,000 fans showed up for the game.

Opening up in the 2024-25 season, the Clippers are constructing their own stadium, Intuit Dome, in Inglewood.

Damn … Clippers fans racked up in this game.

They got all of their food and drinks paid for during the game and then had a chicken sandwich (from Chick-fil-A, I might add) after the fact. The only way this whole thing could have been better is if they got free Los Angeles merchandise. That would’ve been perfection at that point if you’re a Clippers fan.

Good night in Southern California, indeed.