Steve Balmer Is One Of The Best Owners In All Of Sports After Gloriously Picking Up Concessions Tab For Clippers Fans

This is fantastic.

The Los Angeles Clippers‘ last regular season game was against the Houston Rockets. And if you remember (I blogged about this), Rockets center Boban Marjanović missed a free throw on purpose so that Clippers fans could get a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A.

And though that was quite glorious in itself, the real glory came from franchise owner Steve Balmer and the Clippers organization. (RELATED: The Team USA Basketball Roster For The Olympics Has Been Revealed, And There’s No Way On God’s Green Earth We Lose)

Get this: The team picked up the concessions tab for fans in their last game that will ever be played in Crypto.com Arena. Pretty cool, I know.

It’s not exactly known how much the tab was, but with that being said, over 19,000 fans showed up for the game.

Opening up in the 2024-25 season, the Clippers are constructing their own stadium, Intuit Dome, in Inglewood.

CLIPPERS THANK THE FANS: The organization picked up the tab on concessions in the team’s final regular season home game ever at https://t.co/kEUxmNiaTp Arena. The team is building its own stadium in Inglewood, the Intuit Dome, set to open later this year. https://t.co/z84YEso683 pic.twitter.com/sU6uIjnWDN — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 15, 2024

Damn … Clippers fans racked up in this game.

They got all of their food and drinks paid for during the game and then had a chicken sandwich (from Chick-fil-A, I might add) after the fact. The only way this whole thing could have been better is if they got free Los Angeles merchandise. That would’ve been perfection at that point if you’re a Clippers fan.

Good night in Southern California, indeed.